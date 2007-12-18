U.S. firemen fight fires in Mexico

By Tim Gaynor

NACO, Ariz (Reuters) - The two towns are both called Naco: one lies in Mexico, the other in the United States. But when it comes to fighting fires, it is all one community.

When a blaze breaks out south of the international line, fire chief Jesse Morales and his crew of volunteer fire fighters pull on their gear, pile into a Ford fire truck and head to border point.

Weaving through the gate with their lights flashing, they are met by a Mexican police escort and set off to fight fires in the neighboring town in what may be a unique instance of cross-border cooperation between Mexico and the United States.

Many towns and cities the length of the U.S.-Mexico border have strong civic ties across the line, although no other fire brigade is believed to regularly cross the border to tackle fires.

The towns, which lie in a remote high desert valley some 100 miles southeast of Tucson, Arizona, have a combined population of fewer 9,000 people.

Almost all of the dozen members of the Arizona fire crew have family in the dirt-poor ranching town in Sonora, Mexico, where some residents live in homes knocked up from wooden pallets and plastic sheeting.

"If someone's house catches fire it might be the only thing they have in this world, so we try and get there as fast as we can," said Morales, 32, who has battled dozens of blazes over the line since becoming a fireman 15 years ago.