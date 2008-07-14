Curacao sprinter seeks gold to match tooth

By Brian Ellsworth

WILLEMSTAD (Reuters) - Anyone closely watching the starting line of the Beijing Olympics 100-metre sprint may notice the flash of a gold tooth emblazoned with the letter

"C."

Churandy Martina's smile surrounds the "C" that stands for his name, his island home of Curacao and his ambition -- champion.

The 23-year-old believes he is a medal contender even against the might of titans such as the United States' Tyson Gay and Jamaica's Usain Bolt, who in May broke the 100-metre world record with a time of 9.72 seconds.

"This is a good thing for the event itself, another person breaking the world record," said Martina, his tooth glinting, in an interview after training on the Caribbean tourist island of Curacao.

"But it doesn't change anything for me, I'm staying on the same course, trying to one day break the world record myself."

Martina placed fifth in the 100 and 200 meters at the 2007 world championships and has set personal bests this year of 10.00 and 20.17 seconds in the two events.