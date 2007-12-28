Skiers brace as barriers to snowboarding fall

By Ed Stoddard

TAOS SKI VALLEY, New Mexico (Reuters) - Skiing purists are grumbling this year as they brace for an influx of snowboarders at Taos Ski Valley, one of the last ski-only holdouts in a culture war between the two pursuits.

Snowboarders will be able to roar down the resort's steep trails and challenging terrain starting in March, a victory for enthusiasts who have waged a long battle for what their bumper stickers describe as a "Free Taos."

Snowboarders stand on a single board almost surfer style and don't use poles. Their brashness and daredevil antics turn off some skiers.

"I'm afraid of snowboarders because they are crazy," said 30-year-old Alina Appasova from Houston as she ate breakfast at a lodge before hitting the Taos runs. "The major reason I come here is because they aren't here."

Taos made the announcement as it opened its slopes in mid-December and it was the hot topic of conversation from the chair lifts to the bars.

"A bad snowboarder is worse than a bad skier," snorted one man on a Taos chair lift, a view echoed by many. Some people muttered darkly of fatal collisions on the hill.