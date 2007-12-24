Marquez vows to make Pacquiao pay in rematch

By James Blears

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - While boxing sensation Manny Pacquiao was enjoying his 29th birthday celebrations in the Philippines last week, his next opponent, Mexican champion Juan Manuel Marquez, began a grueling, three-month training regimen.

World Boxing Council (WBC) super featherweight champion Marquez, 34, is running 13 km a day and hitting the gym in workouts through Christmas and New Year in a long countdown to their much-anticipated rematch in Las Vegas on March 15.

Marquez's plans include running each weekend among extinct volcanoes perched above the Otomi high-altitude training centre in Mexico.

Marquez, who last defended his WBC title on November 3, by comprehensively outpointing American Rocky Juarez, already looks toned, lean and hungry.

"This is such a crucial fight for me, my family, the Mexican people and all my fans everywhere," Marquez told Reuters in an interview.

Marquez was limbering up and gracefully shadow boxing at the small Romanza gym in Mexico City, where photographs of greats such as Julio Cesar Chavez, Ricardo "Finito" Lopez, Daniel Zaragoza and Humberto Chiquita Gonzalez frown, grin and leer down on to the spit buckets, sweat-smeared punchbags and ring.

FIGHTING WEIGHT