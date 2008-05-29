Canadian gold medal gymnast battles broken legs

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA (Reuters) - If Kyle Shewfelt thought winning Canada's first artistic gymnastics gold in 2004 was tough, he now faces an even greater challenge -- to recover from two broken legs in time for the Beijing Games.

Shewfelt slightly mistimed a landing at a practice session in Germany last August and the results were catastrophic. He splintered the tops of both shinbones, hyper-extended his knees and suffered ligament damage.

Surgery followed within days and he now has a metal plate and two screws in his left leg and a screw in the right. The pain is constant -- and time is running out.

"It will be a huge victory to be in Beijing after suffering the traumatic injury that I did," he told Reuters from the western city of Calgary.

That said, he has no desire just to make up the numbers.

"I don't want to come 50th, I want to challenge ... I want to feel like I'm on fire and that I'm unstoppable and that I'm going to be able to hit my absolute best routine and that will equal another Olympic medal," he said.

Shewfelt, who turned 26 this month, won his country's first gymnastics gold four years ago when he beat Romania's Marian Dragulescu to capture the men's floor title in Athens.