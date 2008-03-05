Fraud compounds woes of housing crisis

By Nick Carey

CHICAGO (Reuters) - As the U.S. housing meltdown forces hundreds of thousands of Americans from their homes, the extent to which fraud was a factor in the crisis is just coming to light.

Products such as stated-income loans -- known as "liar loans" because no proof of income was needed -- led to widespread misrepresentation by borrowers about their earnings.

But far more sinister forms of fraud, including identity theft and "straw buyers" -- those created using fake documents -- are also coming into the open.

Mike Reardon of nonprofit lender Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago (NHS) points out two such properties, both boarded up, on South Rockwell Avenue in Chicago's blue-collar South Side.

The owner of one of the homes was traced to Texas, he said.

"Turns out it was a case of identity theft," Reardon said, shaking his head. "He had no idea he owned a home in Chicago."

Across the street, he points to another boarded, slowly rotting home, which had last been sold to a woman named Susan Haas.