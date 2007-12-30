Construction boom in Panama is built on drug money

By Andrew Beatty

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - The shiny skyscrapers that soar above Panama City's coast and loom over the small Central American capital give it a skyline more suited to an Asian powerhouse like Hong Kong or Singapore.

While a subprime mortgage crisis batters the United States, construction has been booming in Panama. According to the most ambitious construction plans, Panama was to have been home to nine of Latin America's 10 tallest buildings by the end of the decade.

But the lights are off in many of the luxury apartments, new buildings sit empty, and suspicion is growing that Panama's property boom may turn out to be a bubble built by speculators on South American drug money.

Real estate agents say the large number of temporary residents in the country is the reason for the city's dim skyline at night. U.S. anti-drug officials say a more likely reason is that Colombian drug cartels use the real estate sector to launder money.

In September, when Panamanian police arrested Colombian drug lord Jose Urrego, they discovered he owned properties and businesses across Panama, including the Pacific island of Chapera, valued at around $12 million.

"It has become more difficult to transfer money through banks, so we have seen a lot more people carrying cash into Panama through Panama City airport," said a U.S. government official in Panama, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"They launder money through the real estate sector, the banking sector and the Colon Free Trade Zone," he added, referring to Panama's import-export park.