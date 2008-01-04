Travel Picks: Top 10 endangered locales to visit

NEW YORK Jan 4 (Reuters Life!) - Whether due to environmental causes, over-tourism or conflict, many ancient and treasured sites are at risk.

Web site askmen.com (www.askmen.com) has come up with a top 10 list to visit before they disappear. The list is not endorsed by Reuters.

1.Dampier Rock Art Complex, Murujuga, Australia

The largest collection of rock art in the world thought to date back to 10,000 BC. Industrial development has already damaged 7.2 percent to 24.4 percent of the petroglyphs, and the recent finding of natural gas in the area is a further threat.

2. Sonargaon-Panam City, Bangladesh

In this ancient city, a range of architecture from the Sultanate, Mogul and colonial periods of Bangladesh dates from the 15th to the 19th century. Many Mogul and colonial monuments are also found here. Plagued by a range of problems including flooding, rising sea levels, earthquakes, illegal development and occupation, as well as vandalism, Sonargaon is in serious danger of being wiped out.

3.Chinguetti Mosque, Mauritania, West Africa

Found in one of Islam's seven holy cities, the medieval Chinguetti Mosque in Mauritania, West Africa, was constructed in the 13th century and was a stopping point for Sahara traders. Desertification in this endangered locale, plus flash flooding, extreme temperatures and soil erosion, represent constant threats to this UNESCO World Heritage site.