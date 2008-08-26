Camps for U.S. military kids aim to ease anxieties

By Claudia Parsons

CHESTERTOWN, Maryland (Reuters) - Wide-eyed and interrupting occasionally with comments like "My dad's a Marine," a dozen or so boys listened avidly as Sgt. Roy Meredith described being injured by shrapnel in Iraq.

A former U.S. Marine now in the National Guard, Meredith returned from Iraq in March and was taking a day out of his regular duties to talk to children of military personnel at an "Operation Purple" summer camp in Maryland this month.

The free camps offer a week of outdoor activities and the chance to bond with other military children, giving parents a break while spouses are deployed in Iraq or Afghanistan.

"I didn't realize I was wounded for about a minute or so, then after we got done, I patched my own self up," Meredith said, showing the kids a medical bag with neck braces, bandages, IV packs and tourniquets.

"The gear we have now is the safest we've ever had," he said, adding that a vehicle beside him was an old Humvee and those used in Iraq now are "up-armored" for better protection.

"They'll stop machine gun rounds from coming and hurting anybody. Your parents are a lot safer than what I was before."

Next it was time for a relay race wearing the flak jackets, helmets and backpacks their military parents carry.