Florida moves to curb ocean sewage dumping

By Tom Brown

MIAMI (Reuters) - The sun-drenched beaches of southeast Florida lure tourists from all over the world. But few of them may realize that a torrent of human waste is dumped silently every day into the seemingly pristine waters offshore.

Every day, three densely populated counties pump into the Atlantic Ocean a total of at least 300 million gallons of partially treated urban waste water, too polluted even for watering lawns.

The dumping takes place in a state heavily dependent on tourism and the patronage of international celebrities and the wealthy who maintain homes there.

The practice dates back to the 1940s and has gone little noticed amid rampant development and haphazard coastal-protection policies. Only recently has it started to gain attention.

Intensive red tides -- blankets of potentially toxic algae -- and frequent beach closings due to unsafe bacteria levels have already diminished the allure of Florida's world-famous shoreline.

Bowing to pressure from environmental groups, the Florida Senate recently passed a bill backed by Gov. Charlie Crist that would eventually shut down six pipes that carry waste water into the Atlantic from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. The state House of Representatives is expected to clear the bill later this month.

But Janet Llewellyn, head of water resource management at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, acknowledges that it will likely take 16 more years before the pipes are totally closed, at an estimated cost of up to $3 billion.