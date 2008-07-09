Walker Perez is Ecuador's hero

By Cristina Munoz

QUITO (Reuters) - From selling newspapers on the streets to help his family make ends meet, Jefferson Perez grew up to become a world and Olympic champion walker and a hero in Ecuador.

The soft-spoken Perez, who grew up in a poor barrio of the mountain town of Cuenca, is considered Ecuador's greatest athlete in a country where sport is dominated by football.

He was featured on a postage stamp and commemorative coin in honor of his 1996 Olympic gold in Atlanta and is often invited for lunch with the president.

The lanky, 33-year-old Perez, the only Ecuadorian to have won an Olympic medal, is training for the Beijing Games in what could be his last competition.

After finishing fourth in the last two Olympics, Perez is back on top of his game, winning his third world championship for the 20-km walk last year in Japan.

"I believe above everything else that this is a sport of great suffering, a sport in which the winner is the one willing to suffer the most," Perez told Reuters.

"I love this sport...to be able to overcome my weaknesses."