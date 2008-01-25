Senior Russian spy's secrets revealed in new book

By Claudia Parsons

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Once a senior KGB officer who says he was driven by patriotism, Sergei Tretyakov says he defected in 2000 because he lost faith in post-Soviet Russia and he's now ready to tell his story for the first time.

As deputy head of intelligence at Russia's U.N. mission from 1995 to 2000, Tretyakov directed spy operations in New York and at the United Nations. He says his agents included a former Soviet bloc ambassador and a senior Russian official in the Iraqi oil-for-food program.

Tretyakov's defection with his wife and daughter in 2000 caused only a minor flurry and was shrouded in secrecy.

A new book by former Washington Post journalist Pete Earley reveals he was among the most senior Russian agents to defect to the United States, and that he was a double-agent passing secrets to Washington for up to three years before 2000.

"My defection was the major failure of the Russian intelligence in the United States," Tretyakov said in a joint interview with Earley, whose book "Comrade J.: The Untold Secrets of Russia's Master Spy in America after the End of the Cold War" was published on Thursday.

Tretyakov, 51, has never spoken in public before. He was resettled at an undisclosed location and lives in retirement with what Earley says is one of the most generous financial packages given to a foreign defector.

Mindful of security, Tretyakov is evasive about his life since defecting. His wife Helen says she likes to paint and he admits to enjoying U.S. television shows such as "Seinfeld."