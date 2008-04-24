Hopes of finding ballooning Brazilian priest fade

By Raymond Colitt

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Rescue workers were losing hope on Thursday of finding a priest who disappeared off the southern coast of Brazil after drifting out to sea four days ago suspended from hundreds of helium-filled party balloons.

Father Adelir Antonio de Carli went missing on Sunday night after he called friends from his mobile phone to say his contraption made of some thousand balloons would soon crash into the Atlantic Ocean.

The chaplain staged the stunt to help raise money for a chapel for truckers in his highway parish.

Brazil's air force suspended its search for de Carli on Thursday, a spokesman said. The navy continued to patrol waters off the coast of Santa Catarina state but was considering halting operations.

"The chances (of survival) are increasingly slim and we are considering when to end the search effort," Lieutenant Francisco Jose Cavalcante of the navy's southern search unit in Rio Grande do Sul state told Reuters.

"It's difficult to talk about survival. There have been cases of shipwrecked people having lived for four or five days at sea," Cavalcante said.

De Carli had left from the southern port of Paranagua and wanted to fly 20 hours due west but winds unexpectedly carried him out to sea in the opposite direction.