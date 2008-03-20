Captain Canada hopes to ride again

By Scott Anderson

TORONTO (Reuters) - There is a good reason why Canadian show jumper Ian Millar is nicknamed "Captain Canada" after having represented his country in every summer Olympic Games in which it has competed since 1972.

If Millar makes his ninth appearance at the Beijing Games in August he will equal the world record held by Austrian sailor Hubert Raudaschl who competed at nine editions of the Games between 1964 and 1996.

Millar, 61, could yet go on to the 2012 London Olympics and claim the record outright.

"To consistently qualify to represent the country is just a great thrill and a great honor. I regard it as an achievement to do that and I get great satisfaction from doing it," Millar told Reuters.

The Canadian is not sure whether he can hang on long enough to set the record as the oldest Olympic competitor -- an honor held by Swedish shooter Oscar Swahn, who won his sixth Olympic medal at the 1920 Antwerp Games at the age of 72 years and 280 days.

Millar will not even be the oldest competitor this year as Hiroshi Hoketsu has been named to Japan's dressage team. He will be 67 by the time the Games begin.

Being recognized as the oldest competitor is not something Millar has his eye on anyway.