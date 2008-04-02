Los Angeles has serious designs on fashion

By Alexandria Sage

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - As the morning sun pours into his studio, designer Robert Rodriguez shows off luxurious lace dresses and silk tops with cascading flowers, a far cry from the street wear so prevalent on the Los Angeles streets outside.

His modern showroom and atelier reflect the upscale aspirations of this city's apparel industry, which is yearning to raise its profile -- even though it already dictates what much of the world wears every day.

"It would be nice for people to be more open-minded about designers in L.A.," said Rodriguez, whose creations are sold in famous retailers like Neiman Marcus and Harrods. "They're surprised the collection is from L.A."

Los Angeles fashion insiders are tired of playing second fiddle to New York, which they describe as slow-moving and staid. Today's fashion, they say, thrives in this city of palm-lined streets whose lifestyle is coveted the world over.

The City of Angels has carved out a niche for itself as a host for casual brands like American Apparel and as a manufacturer of quick-turnaround "fast fashion" and small orders for emerging designers.

Fashion is the city's largest manufacturing industry, and employs more people here than in New York, they note.

"We are the merchandisers of the world at this point -- not Paris, not the runways, and certainly not New York," said Ilse Metchek, Executive Director of the California Fashion Association.