Threat to Obama stirs painful memories

By Matthew Bigg

DENVER (Reuters) - The "racist ramblings" of a man in Colorado posed no threat to Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama but reminded many Americans of past attempts on the lives of their leaders.

Colorado police seized two rifles with hunting scopes and ammunition from a man they arrested a day before the Democratic national convention opened in Denver to formally nominate Obama as its candidate for the November 4 election.

Many voters recall the 1963 assassination of Democratic President John Kennedy and those in 1968 of his brother, Democratic candidate Robert Kennedy, and black civil rights leader Martin Luther King.

Republicans too have been targeted in recent years. In the 1970s and 1980s there were failed attempts on the lives of presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

Fears of an attack are compounded in the case of the 47-year-old Obama who, if he defeats Republican John McCain, 71, would be the first black president in U.S. history. America is still racially divided despite Obama's success.

Concerns about Obama's safety led the U.S. Secret Service to provide round-the-clock protection from early in his bid.

Altogether three men were arrested. Court documents had one man quoting another as speaking of wanting to kill Obama on his inauguration day, using a sniper rifle to shoot the Illinois senator from high ground.