Weak dollar helps U.S. artists paint the world

By Adam Tanner

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - In the coming weeks, San Francisco artists Charley Brown and Mark Evans will be rolling up hundreds of large paintings into tall tubes and shipping them to Dubai, where they will adorn the ceilings and walls of a luxury hotel.

The artists are among a group of American muralists benefiting from a weak dollar and a desire -- especially strong in Asia -- to decorate resorts, public buildings and private homes with images drawing on Western art traditions.

"A lot of times they want these hotels to have a more modern, a more Western look," said Vicki Khuzami, a New York artist who painted murals for Tokyo Disneyland in the 1990s.

Brown, 62, and Evans, 57, are finishing up a roughly $700,000 commission for the 1,539-room Atlantis resort in Dubai, where rooms start at $454 a night, to open in September. The hundreds of pieces painted on fireproof muslin cotton fabric will be assembled in Dubai, including murals for seven domes, some of which are 50 feet across.

"It used to be that the rest of the world, especially Asia, couldn't afford us coming," said Eric Grohe, 63, a muralist who lives in Washington state. "Now we are getting requests from everywhere: South America, Europe, Asia."

"About two years ago two things happened. The U.S. dollar had been falling a lot ... and when we first put up our Web site it went on all over the planet," he said. "Then we started getting serious requests from India, Pakistan, wherever, and we give them what we would have to charge if we were working here in the United States and nobody blinks an eye."

His projects typically start at $180,000 to $200,000. One work Grohe is now doing for a Florida hospital will cost $320,000, he said.