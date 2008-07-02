Some Americans will drive trucks, no matter cost

By Andrea Hopkins

LAWRENCEBURG, Indiana (Reuters) - Seven women pile out of a massive white Chevrolet Suburban and unload the vacuums, mops and buckets of their trade. Gasoline may cost $4 a gallon, but the Chevy's driver and business owner Leesa Baldwin has no intention of downsizing to a smaller vehicle.

"I love my Suburban. I don't like paying for the gas, but it simplifies my life," said Baldwin, who bought the used 7,000-pound SUV two years ago for her cleaning business and hasn't looked back.

As many Americans abandon SUVs and light trucks for more fuel-efficient vehicles, analysts and automakers alike are scrambling to gauge how low ownership will go -- and just who will remain die-hard drivers of SUVs, pickups and minivans.

"There's always going to be a certain market for these vehicles -- large families, people towing boats or horses. They have a purpose, and only recently became a substitute for passenger vehicles," said Samantha Gross, an analyst at Cambridge Energy Research Associates.

Baldwin represents one core constituency of truck and SUV users -- business owners who cannot do without the cargo space, seating capacity or strength of a big vehicle.

The petite mother of three uses seven workers to clean homes and offices of some 70 clients. She's tried using two cars to transport workers and gear, but it didn't work. One carload might come later and do less work. The second driver had to be paid extra. Workers bickered more.

Plus, the big Chevy with its three rows of seating and wide barn doors at the back loads and unloads easily -- a feature that allows the workers, three vacuum cleaners and assorted gear to disperse with military precision at hourly intervals.