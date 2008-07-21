Protests, ambush marketing hurt Olympic brand

By Ben Klayman

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Protests against China's policies at home and abroad, as well as marketing techniques used by companies that are not official Olympic sponsors, have made the Beijing games a risky proposition for some sponsors.

"When any corporation wants to hitch its wagon onto an event, they're doing it because it is perceived to have a certain popularity and charm," said Andrew Zimbalist, a professor of economics at Smith College in Massachusetts.

"If the event loses some of that -- because of pollution or domestic repression or because they're sponsoring a genocidal regime in Sudan -- there's no question some of the shine wears off," he added.

The Beijing Games, which start next month, and the 2006 Winter Olympics in Italy, have already brought in about $4.4 billion in rights and sponsorship deals. Contracts for so-called "top partners" span at least four years to include both winter and summer games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has 12 global sponsors -- paying up to $100 million apiece -- including Coke; General Electric, which owns NBC Universal, the holder of exclusive U.S. TV broadcast rights for the Games; and McDonald's.

In China, sponsors are not getting what they pay for, according to Shaun Rein, managing director of China Market Research Group in Shanghai. His firm polled Chinese consumers and found most do not know or care who the Olympic sponsors are.

"Most sponsors are going feel very disappointed with the return on investment for their sponsorships," Rein said. "There is so much clutter. It's unbelievable how many Olympic-themed messages are popping up all over the place."