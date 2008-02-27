Meat companies race to save consumers time

By Bob Burgdorfer

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (Reuters) - Selling meat is a lot more complicated than it used to be.

While supermarkets are still the destination of choice, consumers now confront an array of meat that has been cooked, breaded, marinated, and packaged in various ways so that they can prepare it quickly without the hassle of thawing, cutting, or seasoning.

The emphasis on convenience means higher prices at stores and greater profits for meat companies.

"If we can save the consumer time and effort, we can charge more for it, because time is money," said Richard Lobb, spokesman for the National Chicken Council.

While chicken has led the way in this meat-case evolution, beef and pork are now getting into the act. Many more changes are in the pipeline, according to meat industry experts.

In an era of tough competition and greater health-consciousness, meat companies are spending more than ever before on product development, said Ted Schroeder, agricultural economist at Kansas State University.

Tyson Foods Inc, the world's largest meat company, hopes to accelerate that trend with its vaunted "Discovery Center." The $45 million center is part research lab, part test kitchen, and gathers 120 R&D employees in its 100,000 square feet of space near Tyson's headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.