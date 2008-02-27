ER of future fights threats big and small

By Maggie Fox, Health and Science Editor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Like every U.S. hospital emergency room, the one at Washington Hospital Center is overwhelmed -- on any day patients lie on gurneys in the corridor, hooked up to monitors. Others wait for hours to see a doctor.

But next door to the old and crowded emergency department is a bright oasis of calm. Backed by a $2.2 million federal grant and drawing on 600 different ideas from a task force of experts, the hospital is putting in what emergency department chairman Dr. Mark Smith hopes will be a first draft of the emergency department of the future.

It is designed to handle a sudden influx of mass casualties from a natural disaster, biological attack or a pandemic, and at the same time prevent the ongoing disaster of hospital-acquired infections.

"Our goal is to build a center as a demonstration facility -- a model test bed for the rest of the country," Smith said in an interview.

"The risk of terrorism is real. The likely targets are going to be New York City and Washington."

On September 11, 2001, all the people injured in the Pentagon when a hijacked jet crashed through its walls were treated at Washington Hospital Center, the largest trauma center in the area and the region's specialty burn center.

"We recognized that we have a very, very special responsibility. We are a national security asset," Smith said as he gave a tour of the unfinished section. The hospital is owned by nonprofit MedStar Health.