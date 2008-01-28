Home
Internet helps doctor get back to basics

Mon Jan 28, 2008 7:16pm EST
 
By Maggie Fox, Health and Science Editor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dr. Howard Stark's office is quiet. Very quiet. No patients sit in his waiting room. No receptionist answers the telephone. Stark does not have a receptionist.

Instead, he and his assistant Michele Norris-Bell check e-mail alerts on handheld devices and -- between seeing patients in person -- on a desktop computer.

Stark has moved most of his practice, based in Washington, onto the Internet and he couldn't be happier. Since he started his Web-based service two years ago, he has received 14,000 e-mails.

And yet, he feels more like an old-fashioned family doctor in a small town than a modern, harried physician.

"That's 14,000 phone calls that we did not have to answer and that patients did not have to make," Stark said.

He does not charge for answering an e-mail. "You have to come in one time a year for an annual exam," Stark said.

The rest is free -- prescription refills, quick questions about medication, even questions about unusual stings.

"What do I get? A picture of the scorpion that bit the patient in Belize," Stark laughed. "I said, 'it would have been better to send me a picture of your leg."'   Continued...
 
