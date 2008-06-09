Gambling success brings controversy for tribe

By Claudia Parsons

LEDYARD, Connecticut (Reuters) - Most of the past 400 years have been miserable for the Mashantucket Pequot. Almost annihilated by English settlers and the smallpox, the survivors were enslaved and scattered. Reduced to just a few dozen members by the 1970s, they grew lettuce and tapped maple syrup, living in poverty in trailers on a scrap of Connecticut woods.

Gambling has changed all that.

Now, they own Foxwoods, the biggest casino in North America, and the tribe's 800 to 900 members are rich. Last month, they sported fox furs and tuxedos and sipped champagne to celebrate the opening of a $700 million extension to their empire, the MGM Grand tower.

But the tribe has found that with this success comes controversy.

Since the tribe won federal recognition in 1983, critics have questioned the authenticity of their tribal ancestry, saying that many people turned out to be Pequots when the prospect of a casino entered the picture.

Some had considered the tribe to be extinct, wiped out by the settlers and other native tribes, including the Mohegan, the traditional enemies of the Pequot, in the 1636-1637 Pequot War.

Hitting back at these critics, the Mashantucket Pequot Museum opened an exhibition on May 17, the day after the new tower was opened, called "Race: Are We So Different?"