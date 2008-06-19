Wariner envisions perfect finish in Beijing

By Mark Lamport-Stokes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - It is the perfect scenario for Olympic and world champion Jeremy Wariner, a breathtaking image that he has contemplated countless times.

The date is August 21 and he is thundering toward the finish line of the men's 400 meters final at the Beijing Games, roared on by a capacity crowd of 91,000 in the Bird's Nest National Stadium.

Leaving his closest challengers trailing in his wake, the 24-year-old American retains the gold medal he won at the 2004 Athens Olympics by breaking the world record held by his manager and mentor Michael Johnson.

"I think about it all the time," said Wariner, who has dominated the 400 for the last four years. "I would love to break the record on the world's biggest stage, knowing millions of people are watching and that memories will be made.

"A lot of people still talk about Michael's 200 in '96. If I break the world record in Beijing, I would want them to remember it in the same way."

Johnson, like Wariner a Texan, shattered his own world record for the 200 with a stunning time of 19.32 seconds at the 1996 Atlanta Games. That mark still stands.

His world 400 record of 43.18 was set at the 1999 world championships in Seville, Spain and it is a measure of the man that he has been doing his best over the last four years to help Wariner go faster.