In wake of home crisis: buyer education

By Nick Carey

MEMPHIS (Reuters) - Concerned by foreclosures but keen to take advantage of sliding home prices, a growing number of prospective buyers in the United States are signing up for a different kind of class: home-buyer education.

"These people have seen what's happened around them, to their neighbors, their friends or their family," said Tim Bolding, executive director of United Housing, a nonprofit lender that offers such classes.

"They want to buy but don't want to end up like the people they see around them, so they're coming to us."

Memphis, where United Housing is based, had the 13th highest rate of foreclosures among U.S. cities in 2007, with 22,654 filings, or 2.1 percent of homes in foreclosure, according to RealtyTrac.

And, in the first quarter of this year, the median sales price for an existing family home in the Memphis area was down 18.5 percent from a year earlier, at $110,800 compared with $135,900, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Attendance at United Housing's home buyer classes -- mainly for low income borrowers -- has jumped some 30 percent this year as a result, Bolding said.

"Most of the questions we get from prospective buyers are focused on how to avoid adjustable rate mortgages and other problem products they've heard about in the media," Bolding said. "Everyone wants to avoid a bad loan."