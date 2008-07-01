Curacao refinery sputters on, despite emissions

By Brian Ellsworth

WILLEMSTAD (Reuters) - An oil refinery dating from World War I billows toxins over the Caribbean island of Curacao, but under the pressure of local economic need Curacao allows it to continue operating.

The Isla refinery, operated by Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, faces growing complaints by residents and several lawsuits charging its industrial emissions cause health problems ranging from chronic coughing to cancer.

A Curacao court last year threatened to close it if it cannot meet emissions standards, citing a study estimating that each year 18 people die prematurely from exposure to contaminants.

Curacao commissioned the study from Dutch consulting company ECORYS in 2005, but didn't make it public. ECORYS declined to provide Reuters a copy of the study because of an agreement with the client.

The court decision is a rebuke to PDVSA, which prides itself on social responsibility inspired by Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

But PDVSA is under pressure to keep the 320,000 barrel per day facility running as it struggles with repeated outages at its own refineries in Venezuela. Gasoline from Isla is exported mainly to other Caribbean nations and South America.

With little money or support for upgrading Isla and in need of the jobs generated by the refinery, Curacao seems content to let PDVSA keep running it as long as the courts allow.