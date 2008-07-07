As a new Yankee Stadium rises, will the spirit live on?

By Philip Barbara

NEW YORK (Reuters) - For Andrew Heffler, Yankee Stadium is hallowed ground not just because baseball immortals such as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle played there but because mere mortals like his father and grandfather took him there to see games.

One cherished memory was of Mantle hitting two homers into the third deck a few seats from where he and his dad sat in 1964, he said. Another was the 1991 Father's Day gift of game tickets his children gave their granddad, who spoiled them with hot dogs, soda and Cracker Jacks.

Heffler and other longtime Yankee fans who say outings at "The Stadium" are touchstones of family life now face a difficult decision: when the famous ballpark closes for good after this season, do they follow the Yanks to their new home across the street or cut their allegiance out of loyalty to family memories and traditions?

"What's the difference between another team that wins and the New York Yankees? The New York Yankees play at Yankee Stadium," Heffler said.

"Players come and players go and the only tradition is the uniform and the place where you play," he said. "This is the common bond throughout the generations."

Heffler, a human resources manager from Scotch Plains, New Jersey, remembers how his grandfather, a Yankee fan since 1903, dropped the team flat in 1964 when it fired popular play-by-play man Mel Allen -- a key lesson he learned in personal loyalty.

When his father-in-law bought his son a New York Mets jacket, for instance, he made him take it back. A defection to the Yanks' cross-town rivals "was not going to happen on my watch," he said before a game last month.