Ingrid Michaelson charts course for indies

By Daniel Trotta

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ingrid Michaelson has an engaging stage presence, a growing catalogue of catchy pop tunes and a voice made for television, where her songs have played on a top-rated drama and catapulted her to prominence.

She does not, however, have a record label.

A product of the modern music business who markets her music on MySpace and sells it on iTunes and CD Baby, she is one of the few independent musicians to win commercial success without a record label behind her.

While some already famous artists are going independent -- notably Madonna and Radiohead -- Michaelson, 27, is a rare example of an independent who is becoming famous.

For her, it's a question of control, both creative and marketing. "I'm not going to run around half-naked and that whole thing. That's just not my personal preference," Michaelson told Reuters.

Since the advent of digital music, file sharing and Apple Inc's iTunes, big record companies have lost their omnipotence and artists are inventing new ways to reach audiences. But few find fame without a label and those that have -- like British indie rockers Arctic Monkeys -- have ended up signing a deal anyway.

"I have to commend her for having the courage to stay independent and not be seduced," said Wayne Rosso, chairman of the ad-supported digital music service Mashboxx. "She will truly break the model and change the business to some degree."