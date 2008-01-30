Winters are fatal for Mexico's hardy Tarahumara

By Robin Emmott

CREEL, Mexico (Reuters) - Six babies with puffed up eyes and swollen bellies lie silently in an intensive care ward, too weak to cry because of hunger and tuberculosis.

They are victims of brutal conditions in northern Mexico's remote and snowy Sierra Tarahumara mountains, where doctors and aid groups say at least 90 indigenous people have died so far this winter from hypothermia, malnutrition and cold-related diseases.

To defend their 1,000-year-old culture from outside influences, the Tarahumara have headed deep into the 7,650 feet (2,300 meter)-high mountains and live in caves in secluded canyons during winter, when temperatures drop as low as 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 degrees Celsius).

Improved government health care has helped bring a slight drop in mortality rates in recent years but about 70 percent of Tarahumara children under five suffer from malnutrition and many families are reluctant to seek help.

"The children have to be at death's door before the parents or grandparents bring them to hospital. We never know how many die before they reach us," said Sister Marta Rangel at a Roman Catholic clinic, ringed by ice, in Creel, in Chihuahua state.

The babies in the clinic are expected to recover but Rangel said some may return in the same critical condition in a few months time. She said an 8-year-old girl here had brain damage after suffering prolonged hunger and tuberculosis.

Despite such suffering, the Tarahumara are determined to remain Mexico's most isolated indigenous people.