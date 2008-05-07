Capitals' Ovechkin exceeds his lofty expectations

By Steve Ginsburg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bruce Boudreau became the Washington Capitals coach in a mid-season shake-up and admits to being awestruck by All-Star left wing Alex Ovechkin.

"I saw right away he comes to work every day and plays hard," Boudreau said in a recent interview. "You learn to accept it and watch him play.

"But he's also a great team guy. He's probably a better person off the ice than he is on the ice. He's the first one to cheer when somebody else on our team scores.

"That doesn't happen too often with someone of his caliber."

Ovechkin entered the NHL with lofty expectations and has exceeded them.

The 22-year-old Russian led the National Hockey League in scoring with 65 goals and 112 points this year and is the favorite to win the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player next month.

He not only scored points but he did it with a style and grace rarely seen since the days of the incomparable Wayne Gretzky. Ovechkin also delivered hits with the power of an enforcer, not the league's most gifted scorer.