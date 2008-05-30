Christian rock band Third Day keeps the faith

By Deborah Evans Price

NASHVILLE (Billboard) - It's a breezy Tennessee afternoon. Third Day's Mac Powell, David Carr, Tai Anderson and Mark Lee are enjoying a tasty Southern lunch at Stoveworks in the Factory, a historic Franklin, Tennessee, complex that was once a thriving industrial workplace and is now a trendy locale housing restaurants, shops and performance venues.

As the sweet tea and conversation flow, the band is confident and relaxed. It's about to share its new project, "Revelation," with Provident Music Group staffers who will promote the July 29 release.

A short while later, seated on the stage of a nearby venue, the foursome introduce tracks from the record and field questions. It's a show-and-tell that can make even the most seasoned artists squirm, as the band members gauge reaction to the new music. For Third Day, there are no nervous jitters.

You could chalk it up to the fact that this is its 10th studio album, and that Third Day has earned three Grammy Awards, 23 Dove Awards, one platinum album, a platinum DVD and six gold albums while populating Christian radio with such hits as "Cry Out to Jesus," "Consuming Fire," "Come Together" and "Tunnel." But in reality, it's a quiet confidence that comes from being happy with the record the group made and the path it took to get there.

It's a little bit of a different path these days, though.

The Georgia-based rockers could easily rest on their laurels, but in the past year, Third Day decided to shake things up.

After a decade with Nashville's Creative Trust Management, it signed with Red Light, whose roster includes Dave Matthews Band, Alanis Morissette, Good Charlotte, Switchfoot and such country artists as Rodney Atkins and Phil Vassar. Earlier this year, after completing the new album, longtime guitarist Brad Avery exited the group. Third Day has opted not to replace him.