Town is piece of Africa in Colombia

By Mike Power

PALENQUE, Colombia (Reuters) - The drumskin sings in the tropical sun as 12-year-old Pedro Joaquin beats out an ancient rhythm. His mother shells peas and nods approval as chickens peck in the dirt around her feet.

The sights and sounds could be those of an African village, but they come from Colombia's Palenque de San Basilio.

"Welcome to the first free town of the Americas," says Manuel Perez, head of the cultural council at Palenque, a town established in 1603 by a slave from nearby Cartagena, where slaves were sold by Portuguese traders and Spanish colonizers.

Now it is one of the few surviving such towns, jealously preserving a language and culture more African than Latin.

The name Palenque means "fortified escaped slave village" and many of these villages were built throughout the Caribbean and Latin America. But only this one, with 3,000 residents, survives with its distinct tradition intact.

Palenque's tourist infrastructure is extremely limited. Transport is difficult, with only a dirt road linking the town with a highway. Motorbike taxis ply a daily trade for local people.

There are no places to stay, there are few restaurants, and the visitor center is dilapidated and underfunded.