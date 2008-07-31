Becky Hammon defends decision to play for Russia

By Jahmal Corner

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - In many ways, Becky Hammon feels playing basketball for Russia and not the United States is the most "American" thing she has ever done.

After all, what good is freedom if it is not exercised?

So when the Beijing Olympics begin, the American-bred Hammon will put her basketball skills on display for the red, white and blue -- of Russia.

The 31-year-old was not initially sought by the U.S. team. So Hammon, who has no ancestral link to Russia, accepted an offer to play for the Russian national squad.

She received a passport and naturalized citizenship in February, enabling her participation. Last year she signed a four-year deal worth $2 million to play with the CSKA Moscow professional club.

Long before she ever became a member of the San Antonio Silver Stars of the WNBA, Hammon dreamed of participating in the Olympics. But she never quite saw it playing out like this.

"It was a hard decision. I know I'm doing it for the right reasons," Hammon told Reuters.