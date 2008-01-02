China's sports system delivers, but at a cost

By Liu Zhen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state sports system certainly has its critics but many of those who have benefited from it are convinced it remains the secret of their country's sporting success.

There are 23,000 state-supported athletes in the pyramid structure that makes up China's sports system and every gold medal the hosts claim at this year's Beijing Olympics will be a product of it.

At the base of the pyramid are schools like Shichahai in central Beijing, where children as young as six undergo training and dream of becoming the world champions of tomorrow.

"I want to play for China in the Olympics," 12-year-old Beijing resident Yu Jingjing told Reuters on a recent visit to the school. "I want to be like Zhang Yining."

With the exception of Hollywood martial arts star Jet Li, Zhang Yining is probably the most famous of the graduates of a school that has trained six Olympic champions, and a typical product of the system.

"I have never bought a single bat or pair of shoes since I started playing table tennis at the age of five," Zhang, who won two gold medals at the Athens Olympics, said recently.

"Everything was taken care of by the country and I have never worried about other problems, I only need to concentrate on table tennis."