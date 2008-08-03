China bid for supremacy revives East-West duel

By Alan Baldwin

BEIJING (Reuters) - After nearly ending the U.S. hegemony over the Olympic medal table in Athens four years ago, China could overtake their sporting superpower rivals in the race for global supremacy in Beijing.

It will be close, with the Americans a powerhouse in athletics and in the pool with medal machine Michael Phelps, but U.S. officials have already seen enough to suffer sleepless nights.

One fact alone puts it all into perspective: China has a population of 1.3 billion, more than four times that of the United States.

Numbers alone do not guarantee success of course, if they did India would also be an Olympic giant.

"You start doing the math, and that's what keeps me up at night," Steve Roush, the U.S. Olympic Committee's sports performance chief, said recently of sport's new East-West rivalry.

The United States and the former Soviet Union, now fragmented since the end of the Cold War, have between them ruled the roost in every Olympics since the first post-World War Two Games in London in 1948.

In 1996 and 2000, the Americans beat the Russians in the final tables but Athens saw a geo-political shift, with China finishing second overall with 32 golds to the U.S. team's 36. They had been third in 2000, fourth in 1996 and 1992.