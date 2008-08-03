China's Cheng bids for golden treble

By Ian Ransom

BEIJING (Reuters) - Having beaten the world and a personal battle with weight, China's baby-faced vaulter Cheng Fei is striving for three perfect landings on the winner's podium in Beijing.

The pint-sized 20-year-old is rated a strong contender to take her first Olympic gold in the vault, an exercise she has made her own since unveiling her signature maneuver, "The Cheng," at the 2005 world championships in Melbourne.

The maneuver, a round-off half-turn on to the vault followed by a 540-degree forward flip, set the gymnastics world alight and propelled Cheng to back-to-back world titles in 2005 and 2006.

It also became a serious problem for Cheng in the first half of 2007, a period in which the gymnast battled with weight and confidence issues.

Tired and flat after nearly two years at the top, Cheng found herself struggling to land her own maneuver, even as other athletes began performing it with aplomb.

But a diet of fruit and water helped her clinch her third world championship gold at Stuttgart last September and set her back on the path to glory in front of home fans in Beijing.

"The Beijing Olympics is an opportunity once in a hundred years. But when I am in the competition, I will think of it as nothing more than an ordinary competition," Cheng told Chinese media.