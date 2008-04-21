Chinese cars out to conquer world, potholes first

By Simon Rabinovitch

QUITO (Reuters) - An embarrassed daughter is a small price to pay for a cheap Chinese car.

That was Irma Cortez's thinking as she strolled through a sleek auto showroom in the Ecuadorean capital. A cleaning products saleswoman who needs a vehicle to reach clients, she was about to buy her first ever Chinese car, a small Changhe that cost 25 percent less than the competition.

"My daughter is a business student and she told me not to go for a Chinese car because of the brand," the stout, middle-aged Cortez said. "I myself have some reservations about the quality but given my economic position it makes sense."

Chinese cars have been on Quito's roads for barely a year but they are fast becoming a force in the snaking lines of traffic that clog Ecuador's hilly capital.

China's auto makers have set their sights on becoming the next exporting powerhouse on the world's roads and they have made emerging markets, from Latin America to Russia, their proving ground.

They have reason to be satisfied so far: China sold 612,700 cars abroad last year, up nearly 80 percent, mostly in the developing world, according to the commerce ministry.

But like the Japanese and Korean car companies that went before them, Chinese firms are finding they have to win customers with cut-price deals before they can establish their names.