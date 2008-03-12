Hawaiian swimmer hopes to harness wave power

By Ken Wills

BEIJING (Reuters) - When 50-metre freestyle swimmer Daniel Coakley steps on to the starting blocks at the Beijing Olympics in August, his thoughts will be a continent away, on surfing the curl of a huge wave off the Hawaiian coast.

"My coach said that to stay relaxed I should focus on the happiest times in my life and that was growing up in Kohala on the Big Island, surfing the best wave I've ever caught," the 18-year-old swimmer said in a recent telephone interview.

"Or I might be on the beach in Pololu Valley, standing there with a cool ocean breeze blowing in my face. I'll think of the Kohala coast because it'll keep my mind clear."

The Hawaii native and dual U.S.-Philippine citizen, who will be swimming for the Philippine national team, spent his early years of training in a sun-heated pool on a volcanic slope overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Hawaii, where he was coached by his father, Jeff.

Facilities in his small town of about 1,200 people fell short of Olympic standards.

"Who would have ever thought he could reach the Olympics by training in this pool, with no equipment and just his dad as a coach?" said Jeff in a recent interview at the pool, where he works as a lifeguard and coach.

"For nine years, we had to improvise and make our own training equipment. He's never done any weight training. He just swam."