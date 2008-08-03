Games ad campaigns: Biggest, Costliest, Coolest

By Kirby Chien

BEIJING (Reuters) - Olympic sponsors are launching possibly the largest advertising and marketing campaign ever, aiming to etch their brands in the minds of a new generation of Chinese consumers for far beyond the upcoming Games.

The ads range from traditional print and TV to glitzy new on-line media, blanketing a vast country whose citizens place an extraordinarily high value on the Olympic ideal and presumably the companies that support it.

While the risk of a public relations backlash still looms as China finds itself at odds with much of the world on hot-button issues such as Tibet and Sudan, the hoped-for gains far outweigh any possible downside.

"On a global scale, I don't think you are going to get this kind of investment again," said Greg Paull, the head of R3, a Beijing-based media consultancy.

R3 -- which counts sponsors Coca-Cola Co, Adidas, Yili and Lenovo Group as clients -- says the benefits for companies will be enjoyed for years after the last athlete crosses the final finish line next month.

R3 reckons all advertisers in China will spend 19 percent more in 2008 than a year earlier to about $54.3 billion, for an "Olympic effect" of about $8.6 billion in additional spending.

In addition, Olympic sponsors alone will spend 21.8 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) this year, rising 52 percent from 2007, said Paull.