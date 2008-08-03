China's "fragile beauty" Zhao is key

By Liu Zhen

BEIJING (Reuters) - Zhao Ruirui has less than happy memories of the Olympics but nothing is more important to China's hopes of retaining their women's volleyball crown on home soil next month than her remaining fit.

The towering 1.96-metre (6 ft 5.16 in) middle blocker, once the world's top spiker, missed the Sydney Games through injury and was hurt only three minutes into her first game in Athens four years ago.

Her team mates went on to claim gold with victory over Russia but Zhao, now 26, faced a lonely four-year battle to recover from a fractured right shin bone and only returned to court in February.

"I was thinking of giving up ... but I carried on only for the Beijing Olympics," she told local media in April. "Without the Olympics I would definitely have retired."

Volleyball is hugely popular in China and tickets for the home team's fixtures in Beijing are among the most in demand from locals.

Without Zhao and pivotal setter Feng Kun, who had also been injured, China slumped to seventh in the world.

"I am glad Zhao and Feng came back and showed they are close to getting back to their best," coach Chen Zhonghe said after Zhao's return in Switzerland in February.