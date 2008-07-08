Beijing recyclers discarded in Games security sweep

By Ian Ransom

BEIJING (Reuters) - Liu Yang is among tens of thousands of migrant workers who scour Beijing bins for sellable scraps. But he won't be recycling any trash this August as Beijing's garbage pickers are being pushed out of town.

A relentless campaign by Beijing to present a sanitized, modern city to millions of Olympic Games visitors has led to a government shut down of scores of garbage recycling centers that provide these migrant workers with an income.

As the Olympic Games approach, the number of garbage pickers has visibly dropped across Beijing including at Qianbajia, a recycling station where about 200 households live among towering piles of plastic, building materials and scrap metals.

Almost half of the tenants have left for home provinces. Yang and his young family are still hoping to stay in the dank room next to reeking piles of trash where they have made a home.

"The rent is cheap here," said Liu breezily, picking up his one-year-old daughter as a three-wheeled cart loaded with cardboard squeezed by in the muddy alley outside his house.

Qianbajia is among the dozens of urban recycling stations being shut down for the Games, effectively cutting off the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Beijing's temporary workers who eke out a living from the city's cast-offs.

Most of the city's more than 170,000 rubbish collectors will have left before the August 8 opening ceremony -- a necessary measure to guarantee the health and safety of Games visitors, according to Wang Weiping, a Beijing government advisor.