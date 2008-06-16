Lure of a better life tempts Chinese off the land

By Zhou Xin

HAINING, China (Reuters) - Tales of protests by angry peasants whose land has been seized for a pittance by unscrupulous officials are commonplace in China.

But even as concern grows about the disappearance of arable land to feed 1.3 billion people, less noticed is the eagerness of other farmers, often in richer parts of China, to cash in their land and say goodbye to back-breaking toil in the fields.

Here in Haining, a rural town about 100 km (60 miles) west of Shanghai in the Yangtze River Delta, more and more warehouses and workshops share the land with mulberry trees and rice paddies.

"Just look at these fields. Can you see anybody under 30 laboring on the land?" asked Zhou Weigang, a 53-year-old farmer, as he pointed to a flat expanse dotted by houses. "Planting the fields just has no future."

Unlike farmers in other parts of China who regard their land as a safe harbor in case of hardship, Zhou and his neighbors are happy to sell.

His family recently received 23,000 yuan ($3,300) when the local community sold a parcel of land on which a chemical plant will be built.

"Land has to be turned into homes and factories," Zhou said. "It's called development."