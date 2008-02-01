Chinese farmers look for hope in rising prices

By Jason Subler

SHOUGUANG, China (Reuters) - For most Chinese people, at least those living in cities, the recent surge in food prices has been decidedly unwelcome. But here at one of the country's biggest wholesale vegetable markets, many see a silver lining.

Every day, thousands of truckers and farmers converge on Shouguang's sprawling complex of open-air warehouses, bringing their produce from near and far or setting off with groaning loads to Beijing and other destinations further north.

Amid widespread food price inflation nationwide, heightened demand in the run-up to the Lunar New Year and supply shortages caused by snowstorms across much of China, those with vegetables to sell are enjoying their new-found bargaining power.

Zhang Huitao says that the cauliflower she deals in is now going for about 2.5 yuan ($0.35) per "jin," or 500 g (1.1 lb), more than three times what it fetched less than two months ago.

"Now that it's more expensive, there's more room for me to make money," said Zhang, bundled up in a bright blue winter coat. She estimated that her margins have gone up by five or six times.

The farmers, traders and drivers at Shouguang can count themselves doubly lucky.

The town, in Shandong province, about 400 km (250 miles) southeast of Beijing, has been spared the weather chaos further south that has destroyed crops and cut off roads, power and rail links.