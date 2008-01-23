China's stunted services sector starts to stir

By Alan Wheatley, China Economics Editor

CHENGDU, China (Reuters) - When Chinese policy makers talk about rebalancing the economy towards consumption from exports and investment, they have people like Liu Yong in mind.

Liu has opened five tasteful and tasty restaurants in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, in the past two years, serving a fast-growing middle class with money to spend.

Business is booming and his biggest problem is finding skilled staff.

"There are not many restaurants that can cater for people who can afford to eat here," Liu, 40, said. "But society is changing each year. The accumulation of wealth is very fast and in five years' time a restaurant like this will be nothing special."

Liu is doing well, but overall consumption in China is abysmal. Spending by households last year was just over 36 percent of GDP, down from 45 percent in 2001. In the United States and India, the comparable shares are around 72 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

There are plenty of reasons for the imbalance. A fiercely competitive exchange rate, cheap bank loans, subsidies and dividend policies explicitly encourage manufacturing, while a flimsy social safety net forces people to save their money for health, education and their old age.

But part of the explanation lies with China's stunted services sector. Barry Bosworth and Susan Collins, in a National Bureau of Economic Research paper, estimate that services accounted for just 33 percent of the value added in China's economy in 2004 compared with 50 percent in India.