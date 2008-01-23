Coastal Chinese city offers respite for Olympic tourists

By Ben Blanchard

XIAMEN, China (Reuters) - Dirty, polluted, and congested -- China's large cities have an unenviably poor reputation.

But Xiamen, located on the southeast coast two-and-a-half hours by plane from Beijing, is so different from that image that you could be forgiven for thinking you are no longer in China.

Long, clean beaches, lush vegetation, fresh seafood, beautiful old buildings and a relaxed atmosphere, Xiamen is refreshingly different, a hidden treasure.

It makes an ideal place for a long weekend city break, especially as an escape from the chaos and construction of capital city Beijing, host of this year's Summer Olympic Games.

Tourism is booming in Xiamen, helped in part by the opening of low cost flights from Southeast Asia. Last year, Xiamen played host to more than one million overseas visitors.

Xiamen is one of the country's wealthier cities, thanks to its strategic coastal position which has helped it attract billions of dollars in foreign investment, and it's only a hour's flying time from Hong Kong.

It is the ancestral home to large overseas Chinese communities in Southeast Asia, and to many in Taiwan. The Hokkien dialect spoken in Xiamen is broadly similar to what is generally known in Taiwan as Taiwanese.