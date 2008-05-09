New health woes as China moves from famine to feast

By Lindsay Beck and Lucy Hornby

BEIJING (Reuters) - Evening exercise classes at the Nirvana fitness centre in Beijing are in high demand these days as young professionals whose mothers once counted ration cards seek to stay svelte despite lavish lunches.

China has gone from famine to feast in a generation and the health consequences for its citizens are only just beginning to be felt.

"Before there was nothing fun or interesting to eat, but now with GDP so high people no longer worry about basic necessities like food or clothes," said Yang Bin, a trainer at Nirvana, as he rushed to a class.

The government of the world's most populous country is in the unenviable position of having to deal with rural areas so poor that malnutrition is still a threat, while at the same time formulate health policies for well-to-do urbanites battling the bulge.

"On the one hand, a massive rural population still has low income and low caloric intake compared with urban populations where there is high caloric intake and rising weight," said Matthew Crabbe, of research firm Access Asia.

"China is more like a set of regions, not one country, in that respect."

And it's not just how much the country's citizens are eating, but what products are going into their shopping baskets that has many concerned.