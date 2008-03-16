Shanghai sleaze the muse for Chinese crime writer

By Ian Ransom

BEIJING (Reuters) - Corrupt officials, fallen property tycoons and an incendiary gap between rich and poor... China's racy financial capital Shanghai provides great fodder for crime writing, says Chinese author Qiu Xiaolong.

The U.S.-based author's tales of Chief Inspector Chen Cao, a Communist Party member and beat cop probing politically sensitive murder cases in Shanghai's underworld, have proved an unlikely hit for Western audiences.

In China, Qiu's stories of Shanghai gangsters, sleaze and official misdeeds is less beguiling to official censors.

"The publishers promised they wouldn't cut any of my work. But they ended up changing the name of Shanghai into 'H city'," Qiu, 54, told Reuters during an interview at a Beijing hotel.

"They took out street names and other landmarks because they were worried people would recognize these places as Shanghai."

Qiu, who grudgingly accepted censorship for his first three novels -- "Death of a Red Heroine," "Loyal Character Dancer," and "When Red is Black" -- refused cuts for his fourth, "A Tale of Two Cities."

"I haven't heard from the publishers since. Maybe they are still thinking about it," he shrugged.