BHP Billiton mines Olympics for goodwill in China

Tue Mar 18, 2008 8:32pm EDT
 
By Lucy Hornby

BEIJING (Reuters) - Global mining giant BHP Billiton is not your average Olympic sponsor. It produces metal ore, not soft drinks, cameras, credit cards or sports shoes -- products typically associated with Olympics sponsorship deals.

China's voracious appetite for metals, coal and oil makes it the biggest market for BHP, the world's second-largest miner. That has spurred the Australian-based company to use an unconventional sponsorship deal to capture some of the Olympics glow.

BHP will provide the gold, silver and bronze medals for the 2008 Olympics Games in Beijing this August, as well as for the Paralympics that follow.

In return for providing the medals and an unspecified amount of cash, BHP is an official sponsor of the 2008 Olympic Games and is able to use the Olympics logo to promote its business.

But rather than promote its brand to Olympic spectators, BHP is using the deal to appeal to a close circle of clients and employees.

"Most sponsorships focus on media buys and advertising. We've done almost none," said Maria McCarthy, who heads up the company's Olympic sponsorship team.

"Instead, we are focusing on community leveraging, stakeholder leveraging that involves governments and customers, and our staff."

There are no BHP Billiton TV ads or billboards for the 2008 Olympics games in Beijing.   Continued...
 
<p>The prototype medals for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games are displayed during a material handover ceremony in Shanghai in this January 15, 2008 file photo. Raw materials like gold and bronze were handed over by BHP Billiton to a mint factory which will be manufacturing medals for the upcoming Olympic Games. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Files</p>