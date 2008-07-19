Olympic protests pose quandary for Chinese forces

By Lindsay Beck

BEIJING (Reuters) - Banners are banned, flags restricted and even t-shirts will be scrutinized during Beijing's Olympic Games.

But the list of grievances against host China from both its own citizens and activists abroad remains as long as ever, raising the question of how an authoritarian state will respond to protests when the eyes of the world are on it.

"They're caught in between their desire to prevent all incidents and their ability not to appear to be going overboard at the same time," said Scott Harrison, managing director of Pacific Strategies and Assessments, a risk consultancy.

Many suspect the prospect for large-scale protest in the capital is slim.

China has mobilized a 100,000-strong security force to monitor the Games, a team that includes police, the paramilitary People's Armed Police and the People's Liberation Army, supplemented by volunteer and private security.

Some 300,000 surveillance cameras will also keep watch over the city and helicopters will be circling overhead.

What is more probable than mass demonstrations are flash protests, in which a small group unfurls a banner briefly, before likely being overwhelmed by security forces.