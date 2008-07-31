Conservative Malaysia faces uphill battle in HIV fight

By Tan Ee Lyn

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Strict laws and conservative attitudes are making the fight against HIV/AIDS harder in predominately Muslim Malaysia as they drive high-risk groups deeper underground.

Soliciting and sodomy are outlawed and there are heavy penalties for illegal drug use.

While lobbying from activists has won government support for HIV/AIDS prevention programs, distributing condoms and clean needles, implementation is far from easy.

Celine Ng, who runs a program distributing clean needles to drug addicts, knows that only too well.

Each day, her colleagues, many of them former drug addicts, lie in wait in abandoned buildings, on the fringes of jungles and dumpsites, where they give out clean needles to addicts in exchange for used ones.

Asked what her biggest challenge was, Ng answered instantly: "The police. They wait outside and (then conduct raids) and they say we are informers.

"Even my staff encounter problems with them. We have the endorsement of the narcotics (authorities) and we give needles, not drugs. So if they catch our clients with drugs, we can't stop them, but you can't catch those with just needles."